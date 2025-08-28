'Our Song': Derry dad honours son and 15 other people lost in road collisions with meaningful new album

A beautiful new album, which honours the memories of 16 much-loved people who passed away following road collisions, is to be launched in Derry in September.

‘Our Song’ was put together by Derry man and musician Eamonn Karran, whose 18-year-son, Noah, passed away following a collision in Claudy on September last year.

Following Noah’s death, Eamonn and his wife Joanne found support from the group ‘Road Victim Support NI and Donegal,’ which was set up by Co. Derry woman Debbie Mullan, whose son Keelan died in 2013.

Speaking to the Journal, Eamonn, who runs a recording studio in his home in Shantallow, said he wanted to do something to ‘try and give back’ to the other families involved in the group and honour their loved ones.

Noah Karran, pictured on left and on right, the album cover.

"Thinking about it, I knew that people love music as it creates a memory. Everyone has that one song that reminds them of the person who has passed away. So, I thought: ‘Why don’t I put that together?’

‘One Song’ features 15 songs, each one chosen by the families. Each song, recorded in its own, unique way, has a deep meaning behind it – a loved one’s favourite, a song that reminds their family of them, or one that was played at their funeral in remembrance.

There is a very deep variety of songs on the album, representing the different personalities and people who have lost their lives.

The following people have a special song dedicated to them: Keelan Mullan, Aaron Webb, Noah Karran, Jonathan Scott, Matthew Anderson, Eoghan Dawson, Ciaran Hurl, Lisa O’Donnell and Kevin Conway (one song dedicated to both) Caoimhe O’Brien, Aaron Deery, Nathan Corrigan, Conall McAleer, Jan (John) Turkiewicz, Leah Ferguson, and Helen Moore.

The CD launch night will take place in The Everglades Hotel on September 19.

Eamonn said that, before recording the album, he wasn’t sure how he’d recruit singers, but he need not have worried.

"I put the message out to a few people and within the hour I had the whole album. People just came forward. I really want to thank all those musicians for giving up their time.”

The artists featured on the album are: Conor McGinty, Richard Devenney, Paul Doherty, Erin Carlin, John Garrity, John Brown, Deirdre Quigley, Allie Carlin, Marty Breslin, Ramon Ferguson, and Noella Hutton.

The CD launch night will take place in The Everglades Hotel on September 19. Doors open at 7.30pm and the CDs will be for sale on the night, with all proceeds going to the charity. There will be a buffet and entertainment on and entry is £10.

Eamonn told how the album also very much about keeping the loved ones’ memories alive now and in the future and giving the families something they can cherish.

"All the families will be there and we’ll present the CDs to them. It’s a positive way of remembering them all and recording the album has also helped me, in a way.”

The event occurs the week after the first anniversary of Noah’s death and also will ‘be a way of remembering him, in many ways.’

"The plan is to eventually put the album on Spotify so that the families can go in and listen to it any time they want. They will have their own version of that song, recorded for their loved one.”

Eamonn paid tribute to all at The Everglades Hotel, who have been ‘fantastic at helping us organise the event’.

Eamonn is seeking raffle prizes for the event and any donation will be much appreciated.

If you would like to do so, you can contact Eamonn on social media.

If you would like to attend the CD launch, Eamonn can be contacted directly for tickets or see Eventbrite – ‘Remembrance and Celebration Evening -Our Song CD Launch’