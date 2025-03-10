'Outstanding’ Creggan women honoured at ‘Rising Women’ awards

International Women’s Day was celebrated on Saturday when over a dozen local Creggan women of all ages were honoured by the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership for ‘empowering and inspiring’ others daily.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local women were nominated by people within the local community in recognition of the work and part they play within their area.

The city and district’s Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr said she was delighted to attend and honour the local women from Creggan who give so much to their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said they were a credit to their families and should be proud of their achievements. The Mayor also handed out some of the awards.

RISING WOMEN AWARDS. . . .Award winners at the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership's International Women's Day 'Rising Women' awards in Creggan on Saturday afternoon. The winners are pictured with Danielle Devine, Centre manager, CNP and Kellie McBrearty, Community Development Engage Project, CNP. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

There were seven categories at Saturday’s ceremony with a total of 12 inspirational Creggan women honoured.

Danielle Devine, Centre Manager, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership said it was a proud day for Creggan to be able to honour the local ladies and thanked all for turning out in support.

‘I’m delighted to see so many here today to celebrate not only International Women’s Day but also our ‘Rising Women’. When we planned this at the start of the year little did we realise that so many would be nominated. It demonstrated to us at CNP that we have an amazing community of strong, courageous, selfless, incredible women who have made a profound impact on many peoples’ lives. Sincere gratitude to all of you!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘These ladies went the extra mile for others, turned adversity into opportunity; and shown us the true way of being a good neighbour, colleague, friend, mother, sister, but most importantly – an outstanding Creggan woman!’

Endorsing those comments, Tony O’Doherty, chair, CNP said as a Creggan man, he was proud to attend Saturday’s event.

‘I’m proud to stand among these women today. Twelve great champions of Creggan. I also believe all the women of Creggan are champions, should they be grannies, mothers, sisters, aunts – all deserve champions status as they are the cornerstone of our community here in Creggan.’

Saturday’s ceremony saw a capacity crowd, served with delicious food, musical entertainment on the harp by Fallon McKinney and an evening’s entertainment in the Creggan centre afterwards enjoyed by all.