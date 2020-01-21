Over £100,000 raised for new Rainbow Rehoming Centre

For the last 23 years, Rainbow Rehoming has been at the forefront of animal rescue in Derry, across the North and beyond.

They have been fundraising for a new centre to meet the current demand and have now raised over £100,000.

Laura is another one of our new arrivals. She came in as an un-micro-chipped stray from the Laurel Hill Cottages area of Park and sadly has never been reunited with her family. 'Laura is aged approx 2-4 years old She's a friendly cat who found cattery life very difficult to begin and although she has started to settle we'd be keen to see her settled in a loving home very soon. 'Laura would be happy to share her new home with other cats and kids.

But to get the centre that the organisation really needs to create the best possible facilities for the animals they care for, they still have quite a way to go.

Rainbow Rehoming Centre hopes to raise £250,000 for their new home.

Anna Hyndman from the organisation said: “We need a new centre because primarily there is still that need for more rescue centres. We are marking our 23rd anniversary this week and there is still as much demand today as there was all those years ago.

“It is a massive issue, particularly for cats.”

Laddie the un-micro-chipped stray has sadly never been reunited with his family. He's an affectionate dog aged approx. 1-3 years old and he is your typical Collie, full of energy, spirit and intelligence.'Laddie seeks an active home to keep him happy with endless walks and adventures and he would be happy to share his new home with female dogs and children aged 6+ years old.

Anna said the centre is ‘bombarded’ with calls from all over Ireland about kittens between June and November every year.

“We only have so many spaces and the demand has outgrown the centre. It can no longer survive on the current site because there is only so much we can do on it.

“We have a lot of Collie dogs who are coming into rescue and you cannot fill a site as small as ours with Collie dogs because they are so energetic. We need to meet the animals full needs when they are in our care.”

Anna, who has volunteered with Rainbow Rehoming for the last 16 years, said: “We visited a number of other rescue centres to get an idea of what we would need for our new centre.

Roddy is one of our newest residents. He's a friendly cat with a quiet, placid, laid back temperament and adores attention. 'Roddy is aged approx 3-4 years old and would be happy to share his new home with other cats and children.

“We don’t have an exercise yard for dogs or a meet and greet unit and we would need all of those things for our new centre. We need two or three exercise yards, we need a puppy unit, a nursing unit and a kitten unit.

“Our current centre meets its needs, but we would never be able to do all that we want to achieve there. The ultimate goal is to provide the best standards possible and to offer more rescues to animals.”

Rainbow Rehoming Centre rehomes on average 700 animals a year.

“That is a lot of footfall coming through a rescue centre and it is not just people from Derry,” Anna said. “We have a lot of Rainbow families out there and some have moved across the world. Everyone is excited by our plans and we have a lot of support from them.”

One animal currently looking for their forever home are Calie, a beautiful Staffy Cross aged 5-6 years old, who originally came into Rainbow Rehoming Centre as a stray during 2017.

She waited six months to find a home only to be returned several months later due to a change in her owners circumstances. Despite endless appeals Calie has now been waiting since May 2019 on her new forever home.

Calie needs an experienced bull breed owner who has lots of time to give her daily. She also needs an active owner and a home where there are no other animals or children.

To find out more about Rainbow Rehoming Centre or to donate visit www.rainbowrehoming.com/home