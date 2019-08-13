Over 120 events in Donegal for National Heritage Week

Over 120 events are taking place for National Heritage Week in County Donegal from Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, August 25 and most of them are free.

The pocket-size County Donegal Heritage Week Event Guide produced by the County Donegal Heritage Office of Donegal County Council outlining the programme is available free-of-charge from tourist offices, libraries, public service centres, museums and heritage centres and on-line at www.heritageweek.ie or www.donegalcoco.ie/heritage.

“The success of Heritage Week in County Donegal lies in the hands of the event organisers and this year, there are about 80 different heritage groups, community organisations or individuals who have organised events” said Councillor Nicholas Crossan, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council speaking at the launch of County Donegal Heritage Week Event Guide.

“Those who work in heritage organisations, museums and heritage centres and live in historic houses play their part by making the heritage that they care for more accessible through the Heritage Week programme of events. The commitment and hard work of event organisers should not go unrecognised as most of these events rely on voluntary effort and are funded by heritage groups, community organisations and individuals themselves.”

Speaking at the launch of National Heritage Week, Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said: “I pay tribute to the hundreds of individuals and communities across Ireland who, every year, give of themselves to stage events and share their interest in heritage with the public at large. This commitment is the backbone of our heritage, and it is more important than ever, given the imperatives around climate action, that we nurture those who nurture our heritage.”

Heritage Week is coordinated by The Heritage Council and Local Authority Heritage Officers. “The theme of National Heritage Week this year is ‘Pastimes and Past Times’ and people are encouraged to explore the unique ways in which we choose to spend our free time and how this has evolved over the years” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“The aims of Heritage Week are to raise awareness of our heritage and to encourage its preservation, conservation and promotion. County Donegal is the county with the most events taking place per head of population and the Culture Division, Donegal County Council has organised, or is hosting over 20 of the 126 ‘Heritage Week’ events already planned in County Donegal. Events include built heritage open days, guided walks, heritage site visits, fieldtrips, exhibitions, illustrated presentations, workshops, storytelling, historical re-enactments, children’s activities, launch events and traditional skills demonstrations. National Heritage Week is an integral part of European Heritage Days celebrated in 50 countries across Europe.”

You can pick up your free copy of the County Donegal Heritage Week Event Guide at libraries, museums, heritage centres and tourist offices and on-line at the County Donegal Heritage Office website at: www.donegalcoco.ie/heritage. Updates are available on the National Heritage Week website at: www.heritageweek.ie