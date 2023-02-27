The figures were released one year since the invasion of Ukraine began and show that 5,098 people have travelled from Ukraine to Donegal as of February 12 last.

In Inishowen, there are 661 men, women and children living in the Carndonagh Local Electoral Area (North Inishowen) – up from 622 on December 11 and 180 in the Buncrana Local Electoral Area (South Inishowen) – up from 165.

In the Glenties LEA, there are 982 (up from 883) and 1652 in the Donegal LEA, an increase from 1539 on December 11 2022. 305 people travelled from Ukraine and now reside in the Lifford/Stranorlar area, up from 299 in December and 701 in Letterkenny LEA, an increase from 665. There are 617 people from Ukraine in the Milford LEA, up one from 616 in December.

People gather in Guildhall Square almost one year ago, during a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 034

Across the south as a whole, there were 74,458 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) given to arrivals from Ukraine by the week ending February 12, 2023, under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Women and men, aged 20 and over, made up 46% and 21% respectively of arrivals to date, while 33% were people aged under 20. Of all arrivals to date aged 18 and over, 62% of males and 47% of females were married or cohabiting.

