Figures confirmed by Donegal County Council show that up to October 2022, there were 1,000 applications to the scheme, 372 which have been approved and 636 ‘awaiting information or being assessed.’ One application was withdrawn.

The council is awaiting guidance from the government on the issue of deleterious materials when deciding upon the progression of applications.

The council said that 661 stage one fees have been recouped to applicants, at a value of €3,372,497.60.

In stage two, there have been 106 applications received, with 66 approved, (an increase of six on August figures) to the value of €11,181,534.90. Thirty eight are awaiting further information or being assessed, while two were withdrawn. There has been one request for essential remedial repairs and one granted.

Under Stage 3 – Payments (Remediation in progress/complete), there have been 103 homes paid out to date (the figure was 88 in August), at €4,039,723.55. There have been 14 completions made to the value of €1,458,653.46.

By January of this year, 622 applications had been received, with 370 approved and 251 awaiting further information or being assessed. 362 homeowners had received payment of fees. There were 68 applications in stage two, with 38 approved and 37 stage three payments.

Meanwhile, in the Dail on Tuesday, responding to Deputy Thomas Pringle, who asked: ‘How long will the Taoiseach leave Donegal homeowners in limbo without any solution?’ An Taioseach said: “The ambition is to roll out the new scheme before the end of this year or, at worst, in early 2023.”

