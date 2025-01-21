Over 7 million euro to be awarded to innovative youth mental health and wellbeing programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PEACE PLUS has awarded a total of €7,699.611 funding to a youth mental health and wellbeing programme.

The programme aims to enhance emotional resilience in children and young people aged between 9 and 25 in the north and the border counties of Ireland.

Titled the ‘PEACE of Mind’ project, it is described as a cross-community cross-border strategic initiative that is designed to address the significant mental health challenges prevalent among young people in Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

The project is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).The project will be led by Derry-based Verbal, in partnership with The Cedar Foundation, Inspire Wellbeing and The Open University.

PEACE of Mind hopes to enhance the capacity of all children and young people including those with disabilities, brain injuries, autism and mental health needs to form positive and effective relationships with others from different cultural and religious backgrounds whilst developing strategies to support self-efficacy, resilience and coping strategies leading to positive mental health and enhancing well-being outcomes.

A spokesperson for the programme said that PEACE of Mind will ensure that young people are central to the project's design, delivery and outcomes, offering skills development and self-regulation strategies that will provide young people with greater choice and control over their mental health and well-being.

Welcoming the announcement, Education Minister Paul Givan MLA said: “I welcome this significant investment to support youth mental health and wellbeing and am pleased this project includes a specific focus on special schools and children with complex physical and cognitive disabilities.

“The detailed consultation undertaken with young people on the project design will ensure a child-focused approach which understands and aims to meet the needs of the young people. I wish the project partners every success and look forward to seeing tangible outcomes from this important initiative.”

Roderic O’Gorman, TD, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth commented: “I welcome the launch of this important cross community, cross border initiative which will support community activities to promote young people’s mental health and wellbeing, leading to improved outcomes for the children and young people involved.

“Through ensuring that young people are central to the project’s design, delivery and outcomes, the PEACE of Mind project will enhance young people’s self-efficacy, resilience and coping strategies, providing them with greater choice and control over their mental health and well-being.

“Creating a better future for all our young people is one of the core objectives of the PEACEPLUS Programme. This funding is designed to support children and young people deal with one of the most challenging legacies of our shared past, intergenerational trauma,” said SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre.

Addressing those in attendance at the launch, Verbal CEO, James Kerr said: “At Verbal, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire change, build resilience and strengthen emotional well- being. The PEACE of Mind project represents a significant opportunity to bring young people together across communities, fostering understanding and connection while equipping them with the emotional wellbeing skills and confidence to navigate life’s challenges. We are proud to lead this collaborative initiative, which places young people at its heart and ensures inclusivity, creativity and empowerment are at the core of its co-design and delivery.”

You can find more information on PEACE PLUS here: https://www.seupb.eu/peaceplus