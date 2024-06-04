Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 40,000 euro has been raised for the Newtowncunningham Lightning Fund, which was set up after a lightning strike severely damaged houses in the area in January.

Following the lightning strike, in which three homes were damaged, a public meeting was organised and a committee set up as part of the fundraising campaign.

Donegal County Councillor Paul Canning, who was part of the committee, has now confirmed that €44,917.93 has been raised for the fund.

The money was raised via a Trinity Court Coffee Morning (€2510), a Bucket Collection at Kernans (€2000.02), a Tractor Run (€11,713.06) a Cycle Run (€4041.25);

Lagan Harps F.C (€1433); Danny Quigley Fitness (€300); Moyle School Breakfast morning (€400); Quiz in An Grianan Hotel (€1246); Naomh Colmcille Disco (€750); Cheque Donations (€2200); Car Wash at the Hall (€1226.12); Concert in An Grianan (€6134.90); Orange Hall breakfast morning (€1403.70); Inch / Burt Presbyterian Church (€3173); 5k Walk & Run (€550); Newtown FC Reunion (€770); Stranorlar Reform Presbyterian Church (€600); Newtown Presbyterian Church Concert (€2500); Kernan’s Donation Box (€470); HOPE Drop Inn (€1246.70); Sarah Mc Gee Spin (€250)

Colr Canning said that all of the money was divided out in consultation with the complete committee and thanked every one that ‘helped, donated and supported this cause.’

He also thanked ‘the committee that put in a great effort.’

Colr Canning added: “We are now dissolved as a committee with no debts, regrets and a balance sheet of €0.”