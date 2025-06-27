When I was in primary school at St Patrick’s Pennyburn in the 1960s the whole school would stop in its tracks to watch my friend Tommy use his blue inhaler. I don’t remember anyone else having such a device and we were in awe of his expert nonchalance when he used it. There was definitely an under diagnosis of medical conditions in the past but the concern now in the medical profession is that we’re in a situation where we are over diagnosing patients which doesn’t help them as individuals and indeed can do harm.

Obviously if you have a cancer or other serious illness that’s going to cause you severe harm or early death you’d want to diagnose it early and improve your chances of survival. On the other hand would you want to be investigated, diagnosed and treated for a disease that was never going to do any harm but caused you physical and psychological suffering because of the over diagnosis?

If someone offered me a free full body MRI scan I would refuse as it would likely show up two or three harmless abnormalities in various organs that needed further investigation to make sure they weren’t serious or life limiting. The same would be true if I was offered free genetic screening to see if I was more likely to suffer from dementia or other serious disease of old age. I’d rather live my life taking all precautions such as diet and exercise than sit at home worrying whether a 19% increased risk of Alzheimer’s is going to affect me and when.

Over diagnosis is where you make people into patients unnecessarily by making a diagnosis of a condition that was never going to cause any harm. South Korea had a screening programme for thyroid cancer that diagnosed six times more cancers of the thyroid gland but this didn’t change the number of deaths as the screening was diagnosing incidentalomas that were never going to cause any harm.

Over testing leads to over diagnosis but not necessarily to better outcomes.

There is now considerable concern in the medical profession that there is over diagnosis of mental health conditions. To demonstrate empathy we are now medicalising people who in previous generations would’ve been considered normal. Mental ill health is the commonest cause of work limiting conditions for those under 44 years of age. It is difficult to distinguish between sadness and depression, and patients come to their consultations with a preformed diagnosis and expectations in respect to their diagnosis, management and treatment. Medication unfortunately doesn’t treat sadness, bereavement, job loss or relationship breakdown and patients become frustrated by this.

Modern life is very difficult but does a medical label for a difficult life event help the patient if the treatment has no effect? Over diagnosis satisfies both parties, the patient and their doctor but the balm is fleeting and in the long-term, the diagnosis may be a curse that disenables the patient and causes more harm than good.

The other problem with overdiagnosis is that if we expand diagnosis to include ever milder symptoms do we then miss those patients with the greatest need as resources are limited.

So do you really want that test? Sometimes a little uncertainty in life is the safest option.