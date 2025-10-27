Pack of howling wolves to roam the city at Derry Halloween Parade

If there’s a boy or girl crying ‘Wolf!’ at this year’s Hallowe’en parade in Derry you’d best believe them and beware as a pack of howling lupine creatures have been announced among the highlights this year.

Created by participants in North West Carnival Initiative’s Large Puppet-Making Masterclass, one huge dire wolf like creature has been impressively crafted from willow and bamboo, ‘making it look equal parts spectacular and terrifying’.

Based in Park Community Hall, the group worked closely with Jim Collins from the North West Carnival Initiative to create the main wolf, with members of the community helping to make a pack of wolves to dance alongside her.

Kerith Ogden from redant_art facilitated the making of the wolf with local women’s craft groups also lending their expertise.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Cllr Ruairí McHugh with the leader of the pack. Picture: Colm Lenaghan.

Young children from Ukraine are among the wolf pack and will walk alongside the huge figure in the parade, preparing for their first opportunity to be a part of the famous Derry Hallowe’en festivities.

Funded through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Rural Engagement Arts Programme, the group met throughout the month of October to work on their props.

Sheila Byrne, local artist and one of the organisers behind the group, said they were delighted to feature in this year’s parade.

“The young people and women who have been working on this project are filled with passion and excitement, and the props we have created are fantastic. I’m really delighted to be working with this community, and we all cannot wait for Hallowe’en now!”

The Wolf Pack will feature in Derry's Hallowe'en parade. Photo: Colm Lenaghan.

The parade is led by the North West Carnival Initiative, where a team of artists and volunteers are working round the clock to bring the spirit of Hallowe’en to life.

Jim Collins, Project Manager of the North West Carnival Initiative, said the new wolf pack will be an unmissable sight at this year’s parade.

“The wolves are a brilliant example of what community creativity can achieve,” he said. “The main wolf, built in Park Community Hall through our Large Puppet-Making Masterclass, brought together residents, Ukrainian children, and women’s craft groups – all contributing their skills and imagination. It’s been incredible to see everyone come together to create something so striking."

"This project truly captures the spirit of the Rural Engagement Arts Programme and the creativity at the heart of our communities.”

The Wolf Pack will be showcased in this year’s Carnival Parade, taking place at 7pm on Hallowe’en night, followed by the fireworks finale at 8pm.

Derry Halloween is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism NI and The Executive Office.

Find information on the full Derry Hallowe’en programme and tickets at www.derryhalloween.com.