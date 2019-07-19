Packed programme for Gasyard Féile 2019

The Gasyard Féile was launched yesterday and this year’s packed programme will culminate with three days of concerts celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Battle of the Bogside.

Mayor Michaela Boyle attended the launch at the Gasyard Centre and watched a performance of Aladdin by the Flaunt Your Step Dance Academy.

This year’s programme features more than 70 events from August 7 to 17, ranging from music, literature, sport, visual arts and fun days to health, discussions and lectures.

The extended programme will run for two additional days and culminate in a two day folk and traditional outdoor music event on August 16 and 17, following a night of music and entertainment on August 15.

The New Gate Fringe Festival returns for the third year at Féile 2019 and will stage several music, visual arts, discussions, historical and multi-cultural events from July 23 to August 8.

Highlights of the Féile 2019 programme include the Meenan Square Village Fair on August 14 which will feature old playground games, a petting zoo, children’s area, bouncy castles, and cooking demonstrations.

The Big Bog BBQ returns to Free Derry Corner on August 10 for an afternoon of food, fun and music, while The Wan Big Street Party at Central Drive in Creggan on August 15 will include a free BBQ, funfair rides, Kidzfarm, live music and arts and crafts.

Several family friendly events are scheduled on the afternoon of August 15, leading to a production by the acclaimed landscape theatre company, LUXe who will be returning to produce a fire show that evening.

The programme will feature a massive music line-up, including performances from Damien Dempsey, Ports and Red Organ Serpent Sound. Performances from Makem and Clancy and Thundering Down will promote the original line-up of the Freedom Fleadh on August 15, 1969.

Sporting highlights at Féile 2019 include A Day for Ryan McBride, the BJ McVeigh Pool Competition, the Padraig Barton Cup and one of the highlights of the summer road race calendar, The Colm Quigley Jog in The Bog.

The full programme will be available on the Gasyard Féile Facebook page in the coming days.