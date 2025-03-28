Paddy the Dagger McDonnell is set to bring the laughs to Derry Féile
This event includes a two-course lunch at the hotel and a special performance from Paddy McDonnell, who has been described as one of the brightest and rising stars in stand-up comedy on the island of Ireland.
Paddy the ‘Dagger’ McDonnell is known for his tales of everyday life around the country, and aims to bring his raw energy to the stand-up scene.
Previously, the Belfast comedian has sold out the Millennium Forum, the SSE Arena in Belfast and venues across Britain and Ireland.
Organisers said Paddy is no stranger to this city and is sure to have everyone in stitches.
“Expect an afternoon full of craic, laughter, and great food!”
The event is open to adult residents of the Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street, and Fountain areas.
Tickets are £10 + booking fee and are available through Eventbrite.
