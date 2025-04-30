Paint bombs thrown at Walker's Plinth on Derry's historic Walls

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:13 BST
Police in Derry are investigating criminal damage caused to Walker's Plinth on the city's Walls after paint bombs were thrown at it.

The incident was reported to police just before 6.40pm on Tuesday evening, 29 April, and is being “investigated as a sectarian hate crime”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of individuals are believed to have been involved. It's believed to have occurred sometime between 6.20pm and 6.40pm that evening.”

Police appealed for anyone with information or footage to call 101, quoting reference 1490 of 290425.”

Walker's Plinth on the Derry Walls.
Walker's Plinth on the Derry Walls.

Alternatively a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

