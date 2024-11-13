Pamela Whitaker to host The Art of Climate Change gardening event at Derry’s Void Art Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Artist and organic horticulturist Pamela Whitaker will host The Art of Climate Change Gardening at the Void Art Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will expand on climate change gardening, which ‘encourages the development of creativity both within ourselves and as part of our home and local environments’.

The Void Art Centre researcher-in-residence will’ encourage the development of skills to promote gardens that are both productive and restorative’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She will showcase examples from artists who garden and inspire your capacity to regenerate your home garden and local surroundings with both edible and nature friendly landscapes,” the Void Art Centre said in a pre-event publicity notice.

Artist and organic horticulturist Pamela Whitaker will host The Art of Climate Change Gardening at the Void Art Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday afternoon’s event will consider weather phenomena in response to Mikhail Karikis ongoing ‘Acoustics of Resistance’ exhibition which engages directly with the climate crisis.

"The afternoon will also offer a chance to consider weather in response to the Mikhail Karikis exhibition and how weather changes will impact how we cultivate food in different ways.

"After the discussion, we will walk together whilst reflecting on the greening of streetscapes and how we can each contribute to the nature of life in the city,” said Void.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Art of Climate Change will take place between 12pm and 3pm on Saturday, November 16. Those interested in attending are invited to reserve a spot at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-art-of-climate-change-gardening-with-pamela-whitaker-tickets-1075541566779

Attendees are asked to note that the event involves walking which will predominantly be on even ground. If you have access needs, please let Void know by emailing [email protected] or by calling 028 7130 8080 between 10am-5pm.