Papal Nuncio among those unveiling Fr Seamus Hegarty public artwork in Buncrana on Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Father Hegarty Shore Walk Refurbishment and Public Art Project will be officially unveiled on Friday in Buncrana by Minister for Sport and Policy, Charlie McConalogue and His Excellency, Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, Papal Nuncio and Dean of the Diplomatic Corp.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Min. McConalogue and the Papal Nuncio will also be joined by Bishop of Derry, The Most Reverend Donal McKeown, Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley, Father Damian Polly OP Dominican Friar and Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District Councillor, Jack Murray.

The unveiling of the statue of Father Séamus 'James' O'Hegarty has been described as an ‘overwhelmingly good news story’ for the area by Fr Bradley, who added that Friar Hegarty’s legacy ‘has never faded’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friar Seamus Hegarty O.P. (1649-1711), was a Dominican friar who ministered in the parish of Fahan and Buncrana during Penal times and was killed for his actions at a spot on the walk known locally as Hegarty’s Rock.

A plaque and shrine to the martyred friar.

In 2024, Donegal County Council announced that, as part of the Community Recognition Programme, they, in partnership with Buncrana Tidy Towns would undertake a programme of works at the location, which included a public artwork.

Father Bradley said the quality and craftmanship of the artwork, a statue of Friar Hegarty by Rory Harron, is ‘outstanding’.

He added that the parish and diocese are ‘delighted’ to be part of the celebrations. The visit of the Papal Nuncio is also extremely significant for the area. Archbishop Montemayor serves as the Pope's diplomatic representative to Ireland and they are close friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fr Bradley added: “There have been many reasons why Buncrana and the area have hit the headlines over the past number of years, most of which have made an indelible mark on our psyche. But, many of them have been tragedies. This, I believe, will make an equally indelible mark on our psyche and spirit, but this is an overwhelmingly good news story and everything about it is good.”

Fr Bradley added how the project represents great co-operation between State bodies, the Church and the local community and is a fantastic tribute to the ‘iconic’ Friar Hegarty.

“We talk about heroes. We’re showing, this Jubilee Year of Hope, the ‘Heroes of Hope’ every Tuesday evening in the cinema in Buncrana. It focuses on various people and movies that have been made about them. There has been no movie made of Fr Hegarty but he is an iconic image of what is most important.

"There are fashions and fads that come out, which are all great and lovely and give us something to celebrate. But, with the passage of time they tend to fade. This man’s legacy never faded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fr Bradley said that it ‘strikes him’ that in the artwork, Fr Hegarty holds a Penal cross in front of him, that looks past Ned’s Point, the pier at Buncrana and to the ‘look out’ at Fahan. He said those coming around at the lookout will realise they are being blessed by that image, as are those at the pier – a place that many associate with ‘sadness’, as well as those travelling on the ferry to and from Rathmullan and the crew of the RNLI when they set off from their base at Ned’s Point or their lifeboat at Buncrana pier.

The unveiling will take place at 2.30pm.