Parades Commission gives green light for Saoradh Easter Monday parade in Derry
The National Republican Commemoration Committee, a Saoradh-linked body, had indicated that its National Easter Commemoration will take place in Derry on Easter Monday, April 21. It said the demonstration will assemble at the Creggan Shops at 2pm before proceeding to Free Derry Corner for the orations.
A notice of the intention to parade has been lodged with the Parades Commission.
The Commission has given the go ahead on condition that no paramilitary clothing or insignia be displayed.
“The Commission is aware that previous parades have involved persons wearing paramilitary-style clothing. Accordingly, the Commission has decided to impose a condition requiring that no paramilitary-style clothing be worn at any time during the parade and that flags, bannerettes and symbols relating to a proscribed organisation shall in no circumstance be displayed,” it states in its determination.
Up to 500 people are expected to take part in the parade on Easter Monday.
