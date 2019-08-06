Parents of missing Nora Quoirin have strong Derry links

The parents of missing teenager Nora Quoirin have strong links to Derry and people across the city and in Donegal have been urged to help in the search appeal.

The 15-year-old disappeared while on a holiday with her family at a resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, 63 km south of Kuala Lumper, Malaysia.

Her father, Sebastien, raised the alarm when he discovered her missing from her bedroom at 8 am local time on Sunday, 4 August.

Family friend Brendan Doherty from Derry, confirmed that Sebastien, who is French and his wife and Nora’s mother, Meabh, from Belfast, have links to the City.

The couple met and began their romance in the late 90s, while Meabh was a student in International Business Communication in Magee and Sebastien was a French lecteur (teaching assistant) at the college.

Brendan and Meabh were in the same class and shared a house in Aberfoyle Terrace for a number of years.

Sebastien and Meabh, who have lived in London for many years, both reference the University of Ulster in their social media.

The family have been desperately searching for their beloved daughter, who has learning and developmental disabilities, since her disappearance.

In a Go Fund Me page set up to help the family in the search, Nora’s aunt describes her as ‘especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety.’

She added: “Nóra would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily.”

On Tuesday, police expanded their search for the missing teenager and it is understood that sniffer dogs, helicopters, fire and rescue services, civil defence and forestry departments have all been deployed.

Brendan said he hoped the people of Derry, Donegal and beyond - who are known for their support - would help in the search appeal.

“They’re a lovely couple and this must be awful for them. I know local people will want to help.”

More family members are travelling to Malaysia to participate in the search and rescue effort and would appreciate donations to cover any unforeseen expenses or charges incurred in the process.

The Go Fund Me page is at ‘Find Nora Quoirin.’