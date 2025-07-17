Parking limitations in Derry and Strabane during Foyle Cup

Derry City and Strabane District Council are reminding the public that parking spaces will be limited at Council owned Leisure Centres and grass pitch facilities during the Foyle Cup competition next week.

Ahead of the Foyle Cup, Derry City Council has reminded the public of limited parking and onsite regulations at local leisure centres. Thousands of visitors from across the region are anticipated to attend.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “Due to the scale of the tournament and increased demand at Council facilities, parking will be restricted at all leisure centres and grass pitches, with particular pressure at the Melvin Sports Complex, where ongoing building works are already limiting available spaces.”

To ease congestion and ensure safe access for all, visitors to the Melvin Sports Complex are encouraged to use town centre car parks and walk to the site.

The 2024 Foyle Cup parade makes its way along Northland Road, towards Guildhall Square, on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Barry O’Hagan, Head of Community Development and Leisure at Derry City and Strabane District Council said, “We’re thrilled to welcome so many visitors to the city and district over the Foyle Cup and we hope that everyone has an enjoyable and memorable week while they are here. To help ensure this is successful, we are asking visitors to plan ahead as there will be limited parking at all of our leisure centres and grass pitches.

“We would encourage everyone to use town centre car parking when possible or make use of our public transport across the city and district. We appreciate your cooperation in helping ensure a safe and enjoyable week for all participants, spectators and organisers.”

The Council also encouraged teams and spectators to allow extra time when travelling to matches and to follow signage and advice from stewards were in place.

Pets are not permitted in any Council-owned leisure centre buildings or pitches. Exceptions are made for registered assistance dogs.

Some of the attendance at the official opening of the 2023 Foyle Cup, in Guildhall Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2329GS - 19

The Foyle Cup is scheduled to commence on Monday, July 21, and conclude on Saturday, July 26.

Festivities for the annual Foyle Cup will commence on Monday with a parade. It is scheduled to depart from Magee University campus at 10am and travel through the city centre.