Pat Hume - Mayor opens Book of Condolences

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke, signs the Book of Condolence for Pat Hume in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.09.21

The council said the Book of Condolences was opened by the Mayor in memory of Pat Hume, “so the people of the city to which she devoted her life can pay tribute”.

Alderman Warke opened the Book at 1pm in the Guildhall and, speaking ahead of the opening, took the opportunity to acknowledge the huge contribution Pat made to the peace process, working alongside her late husband, SDLP leader and Nobel Laureate John Hume.

“I wanted to open this Book of Condolence today to offer the people the chance to pay their respects and say thank you to a remarkable and courageous woman who was unfailing in her service to the people of this City and right across N. Ireland and beyond,” Mayor Warke stated.

Pat Hume with her children Mo and John. DER2032GS – 023

“The tributes that have been pouring in from across the globe, from all spectrums of life, are testament to the contribution Pat Hume made in her own right to achieving peace and reconciliation, and the many lives she touched with her kindness and courage.

“I want to extend my own personal condolences to the Hume family today – they have given much over the years and to lose both John and Pat in such a short space of time is particularly heart-breaking. However, it must be some comfort to know that Pat’s legacy will live on in the people of this city, and in the ongoing work of the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

“I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say thank you Pat for your compassion, grace and commitment, and the life you devoted not just to your husband and your family but to all who needed a helping hand or a listening ear.”