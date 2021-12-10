Pat Hume’s name inscribed on cemetery headstone

Mrs Hume, who passed away in September following a brief illness, has been hailed as a “true peacemaker” and the eyes and ears of her Nobel Peace Prize winning husband in Derry.

Mrs Hume’s name was added to the headstone in recent days.

The grave has become a ‘place of pilgrimage’ for people looking to pay their respects to the Humes.

The Humes' grave at Derry City Cemetery.

The headstone - first erected in July of this year - was sculpted by Redmond Herrity, from Co. Donegal, who says he was “honoured and proud” to be asked by the Hume family to carry out the work.

The stone is made from a piece of slate sourced in Inishowen where the Humes had a home.

The stone is sculpted in such a way that a distinctive oakleaf - an historic emblem long associated with Derry - stands out in bold relief.

The grave also includes a kneeling stone imprinted with the word, ‘Síocháin’, which means ‘peace’ in Irish.

Pat Hume was described as “pure of heart” at her funeral in September.

Rev. Paul Farren told mourners at St Eugene’s Cathedral: “If John brought the brilliant mind to the peace-making, then Pat brought the pure heart”.