Patricia Hughes’ legacy lives on with exciting few months ahead for Bursary in memory of much missed Derry teacher

Patricia’s sister Mary Delargy praised the staff of St Columb’s College for their backing.

“This year, we have widened the scope of the Bursary to provide not just financial support, but also targeted curricular and careers guidance to support the holistic journey of each recipient.

"This has been supported by bag packs, online fundraising events and also by a sponsored cycle in St. Columb’s, due to take place on Thursday, June 26.

"Patricia’s colleagues in St. Columb’s have gone above and beyond to create a successful programme of events, not just this year but one which will sustain the work of the Bursary well into the future,” she said.

Mrs. Delargy said the dedication of sponsors has sustained the Bursary for years.

"We’re always keen to have as many ideas and as many people as possible be a part of Patricia’s legacy. If you can give even one hour per month, get in touch - there is plenty of work to be done!” she said.

In its latest newsletter the Bursary congratulates Damian Romanowski, its latest recipient.

Damian is a History student at Queen’s, specialising in 20th Century history.

He hopes to continue his studies at Queen’s through a Master's Degree in Law.

"Damian impressed us immensely with his commitment to the values of the Bursary and an evident care for others,” the newsletter states.

Past participant, Adam Doherty, provided testimony about the benefits of the Bursary.

Adam stated: “I left St. Columb’s College in 2020 to study a BEd primary degree with History at St. Mary’s University College, Belfast. This year, I graduated with a 2:1 and I am now working as a Primary 5 teacher in a local primary school.

"When I first came across the Bursary, it was something that really struck a chord with me. Patricia Hughes was more than just an educator. She epitomised everything that a teacher should be, and I felt that I had the ability to do that with the bursary behind me.”

Mrs. Delargy encourage people to participate in the forthcoming sponsored cycle. Details can be found by contacting St Columb’s College on 02871285000 or on their social media.

2 . Mary Delargy presenting Damian Romanowski, the latest recipient of the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme, with his award earlier this year. Mary Delargy presenting Damian Romanowski, the latest recipient of the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme, with his award earlier this year. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales