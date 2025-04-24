Pat's pride as new memoir proves a hit at Derry Feis
The legendary champion Irish dancer and teacher has been signing copies of her book, 'Pat Henderson: My Life in Dance & Song' at the Derry Feis in St Columb's Hall this week ahead of the book's official launch this coming Monday.
She said: "The Derry Feis committee very kindly allowed me to set up a table in the foyer and the amount of people coming up to congratulate me and ask for a copy of the book has been unbelievable.
"I am just blown away by the response to the book - and it has been lovely to catch up with so many friends and well wishers here at the Derry Feis, which I call my 'spiritual home'.
In Derry, the name 'Pat Henderson' is synonymous with Irish dance, music and song.
An accomplished dancer, singer, teacher, adjudicator and choreographer, she is perhaps best known for her lifelong involvement with the Derry Feis.
Since bursting onto the scene as a talented young dancer, singer and entertainer, she has graced the stage of Carnegie Hall, featured on BBC and RTÉ television shows and won a host of Derry Feis, Ulster and All-Ireland dancing titles.
Having retired her hugely successful dancing school, the Pat Henderson Academy, in 2021, she has finally found time to reflect on her fascinating career.
"Even though I have now got the book in my hand," she said, "I still can't quite believe it is real.
“Friends and family had been saying to me for years that I should put all my experiences down in writing but I was too busy living life, I suppose, to get around to doing anything about it.
“Then Covid happened and it basically meant the end of my academy. We were out of action for a long time. I felt, rather than starting it up again, it was probably a good time to bow out, so I was finally able to turn my attention to this book.”
In collaboration with journalist and writer Mary-Anne McNulty, Pat has spent the last year gathering diary entries, memories and pictures detailing her extraordinary life.
Starting with her early childhood in Elmwood Street, the book takes the reader through all the highlights of Pat's life: as a pupil of legendary Irish dancing teacher Nellie Sweeney; her success in the Derry Feis; her two tours with the Little Gaelic Singers; her infamous dancing partnership with Ron Plummer and, of course, her hugely successful tenure at the helm of the Pat Henderson Dance Academy.
She said: “It’s been quite an experience, doing this book. Memories I thought were buried have come flooding back in and it’s been lovely to relive those wonderful days all over again.
“I remember the Little Gaelic Singers like it was yesterday - from the pristine tableware on the boat crossing over to America to the tears of the Irish people at our concerts when they heard songs from back home.
