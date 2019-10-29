Peace charity in memory of Martin McGuinness

A charity peace foundation in memory of the late Martin McGuinness has been formally launched in Derry.

The not-for-profit body is being established by Mr McGuinness’ family, friends and the Gasyard Wall Féile.

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion says the new charity will be known as the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation.

“The purpose of the Foundation,” she said, “is to celebrate the life, work and achievements of Martin as a leader, a political activist and an international statesperson,

“The Foundation will also promote his progressive ideals of national reconciliation, unity and peace; social, economic and political change; community empowerment; rights; equality; inclusivity and diversity; conflict resolution and peacebuilding - locally, nationally and internationally.”

The charity, she said, would endorse these goals through an inclusive programme of education, sport, debate, art and culture.

Mrs McCallion added: “The Foundation will also tell the story of Martin McGuinness’ life in Derry’s Bogside and his roots in Donegal. It will celebrate his contribution to peace and reconciliation, nationally and internationally.”

It’s understood all proceeds from the next Chieftain’s Walk - an annual event in memory of Martin McGuinness - will go towards the new peace foundation.

The next walk is scheduled to take place on March 29, 2020.

Martin McGuinness (66) passed away in March 2017 after a short illness.

The former IRA leader turned peacemaker worked at the heart of NI’s power-sharing government following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

For further details on the 2020 Chieftain’s Walk, go to: https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/chieftainswalk2020