People in Derry on what makes a good first date and the perfect Valentine’s Day present

3 . Arlene and Leslie

Speaking with long-time couple Arlene and Leslie from Kilkeel, they said they think Derry is a romantic place, and they have visited the maiden city a few times. “Lovely place, very friendly people,” said Arlene. Arlene told the story of how she met Leslie. "I was out with my friends. My friend knew him and she introduced me to him.” Their first meeting didn't go so well, although a few years later, the two crossed paths again, and now the couple has been together for 31 years. Leslie said that the secret to a healthy marriage was… “do as you are told.” When asked what makes a good Valentine’s Day present, Arlene said: "Each other, it's nice to find somebody that you are happy with, whether you have money as long as you have each other." Photo: George Sweeney