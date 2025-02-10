People in Derry on what makes a good first date and the perfect Valentine’s Day present

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:57 BST
The holiday all about romance has arrived. Some hate it, some love it, but we wondered what makes a good first date and what's the perfect Valentine's Day present.

People in Derry from all ages told us what they think.

Photos from George Sweeney.

Mitchel McLaughlin from the Bogside spoke with us first. He believes that Derry is a romantic place for visitors, although he isn't sure about the people who live here. When asked if Mitchel could remember his first date, he said: "No, I'm 80 years of age. Are you kidding me?" Describing what he believes is a good date he said: "If you can say at the end of the date that you had a very good night, that both enjoyed themselves. That would qualify." Mitchel wasn’t one for receiving any Valentine's Day presents, he said he was the one giving the gifts. ”I usually give presents, if I remember back to those days, I didn't get any back.”

1. Mitchel McLaughlin

Next, we spoke to Shannon Speirs from the Waterside. Shannon thinks Derry has some nice spots for couples to go but wouldn't say Derry is overall a romantic place. “I like the man to plan it,” said Shannon describing what she thinks makes a good first date. “To surprise you and take you somewhere nice.” Flowers, chocolate and a teddy bear make a good simple Valentine’s Day present, said Shannon.

2. Shannon Speirs

Speaking with long-time couple Arlene and Leslie from Kilkeel, they said they think Derry is a romantic place, and they have visited the maiden city a few times. “Lovely place, very friendly people,” said Arlene. Arlene told the story of how she met Leslie. "I was out with my friends. My friend knew him and she introduced me to him.” Their first meeting didn't go so well, although a few years later, the two crossed paths again, and now the couple has been together for 31 years. Leslie said that the secret to a healthy marriage was… “do as you are told.” When asked what makes a good Valentine’s Day present, Arlene said: "Each other, it's nice to find somebody that you are happy with, whether you have money as long as you have each other."

3. Arlene and Leslie

Alicia O’Kane from Waterside said that she thinks Derry is a very romantic place. “I think Derry people are special, they show love in many different ways, it's very romantic, myself included.” Alicia described what she thinks makes a good first date. “I suppose the first thing is that they turn up, I think I’ve been stood up a few times, and that there's a bit of craic, you need plenty of conversation, the rest will follow if you have that spark and of course, the man has to pay.” 15 years into her marriage Alicia said that she just tells her husband what to get her for Valentine’s Day now instead of getting surprises.

4. Alicia O’Kane

