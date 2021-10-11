People of Derry have ‘huge ambitions’: UUP election candidate

Ryan McCready.

Speaking at his party’s annual conference, Ryan McCready, who is a member of Derry & Strabane Council, said the conditions were right for a “new era for the city and region”.

“An era of sustainable growth, investment, opportunity and prosperity,” he said. “It is time to put Londonderry back on the map.”

Councillor McCready said he shared these aspirations and would take a “leading role in making it a reality”.

He referred to the expansion of the Magee campus of Ulster University, the delivery of both the City Deal and the Inclusive Future Fund, the Freeport/Free Enterprise Zones, enhanced transportation networks - including the A6 and A5 carriageways - a railway “further into the west and beyond” and an ambitious regional airport.

Urging people to look and think forward to the future, he added: “The future has not yet been written, the power is in the pen which lays firmly in the hands of the people of Londonderry, in my case. It is my task to convince them to be confident in who to vote for; I urge them to write their own future and to vote for me.”