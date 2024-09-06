Person thanks PSNI with generous gift of food voucher for help when vulnerable

PSNI Strand Road

A person supported recently by the PSNI during a period of vulnerability presented officers with a voucher for a local food delivery service in gratitude.

The PSNI have donated the generous gift to one of their partners in the community as they cannot accept gifts.

The partner was pleased to get it and said it was likely to be used by someone else in need by the end of the week, the PSNI said.

The PSNI thanked the person who went out of their way despite what they were going through to thank them. In a statement officers said they were ‘extremely humbled’.

“We work with so many different partners, charities, and other agencies regularly in this city and district to help people in a time of need. We are here to help,” the PSNI stated.

The PSNI urged people to call the 101 number if they need support, and always 999 in an emergency.