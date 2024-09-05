Peter ‘Duck’ McDonald remembered as ‘peacemaker’ and ‘beacon of hope’ at Funeral Mass

Peter ‘Duck’ McDonald was remembered as a ‘peacemaker’ and ‘beacon of hope for his community’ at his Funeral Mass on Thursday.

The late community worker and Sinn Féin activist died peacefully in the Foyle Hospice on Tuesday. He was 64.

At his Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Fr. Michael McGavigan told mourners: “Peter was a remarkable man of many gifts and he used those gifts for the betterment of his family, his community and the world around him. He was a peacemaker, a diplomat and a problem solver, always reasonable, always level-headed.

"In the midst of the Troubles Peter was a protective force for his family and a beacon of hope for his community.

"He was visionary, ahead of his time, working tirelessly for a new and better Ireland.”

Peter’s wife Julie, children Ciara and Darren, and grandchildren Aaron, Haileigh, Niamh, Darragh and Ethan, were joined by a wide circle of friends, family and fellow activists.

The congregation were reminded of his ‘immense love’ for his family.

“Peter was best friend to them all, treating each one with the same love and care. His heart was always on his sleeve, showing his family and his friends just how deeply he cared for them,” said Fr. McGavigan.

Throughout his decades of community work he had been an ‘expert organiser’ who had helped drive community development in the Galliagh area.

He was at the same time responsible for ‘countless acts of quiet kindness’ for which he never sought recognition.

Following the Mass his remains were interred afterwards in the City cemetery.