Phil Coulter’s career is the thing of dreams for young musicians and writers starting out today.

Spanning 60 years, he has won multiple awards, been nominated for a Grammy, achieved incredible success at Eurovision, worked with other music greats like Elvis Presley and Luke Kelly and has had a chart entry in every decade since 1964 – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Each achievement on its own is impressive, but for the affable Derry man, it is his longevity and range of genres that he is most proud of.

Speaking to the Journal amid a 31 date tour, which includes Strabane this Saturday and Letterkenny next week, the 82-year-old said that, even 60 years after his first hit, he never rests on his laurels.

Phil Coutler pictured during the live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ in Ebrington Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 16

He also told how the strong work ethic he learned at St. Columb’s College is more prominent than ever.

His new tour, ‘Phil Coulter LEGACY: More Songs, Stories, Melodies & Memories’ is a walk through memory lane, but he was determined to keep it ‘fresh’.

"The worst thing someone could say about a Phil Coulter tour is: ‘Aw, sure I’ve seen it all before.’

"They’re never going to say that coming to my gig. This time, I’ve reshaped the whole thing. We’re celebrating 60 years in music, to begin with, so we’re doing that in, kind of, a chronological order.

Phil Coulter, pictured when he received the Freedom of Derry pictured with his wife Geraldine. Picture Martin McKeown. 07.10.22

"The visuals have become very important in the show now. We have this big screen behind. so when I talk about things like Sandy Shaw and ‘Puppet on a String’ (which won Eurovision) or Cliff Richard and ‘Congratulations,’ there are clips of them. Or when I talk about Luke Kelly, there are clips of him or Richard Harris, whoever it may be. So, the story unfolds in chronological order. It’s all interwoven, from beginning to end.

“When you put that all together, you’re never sure where the cards are going to fall. So, it’s nice to get the approval on your first week out on the road. People are responding in the way you’d hope they would’.

Even after all these years, says Phil, you ‘can never tell’ if they will respond positively.

“You can say this will work, but you never know. It’s very dangerous to think you can outsmart your audience, because whenever you think you’re smarter than your audience then you’re in trouble. You can’t hoodwink them. They also know when you’re doing something on automatic pilot. If you’re just sleepwalking through the gig, they can smell that.”

It’s not so much as liking to adapt throughout the years, discloses Phil, ‘it’s a question of you have to’.

"If you’re going to survive for 60 years in this business, you have to be smart to know you’re not going to get everything right. You have to see the writing on the wall.

"For example, when I had the string of success with the Eurovision Song Contest, If I had thought: ‘I have this Eurovision thing down pat, so that’s me, I would have been dead in the water.

“It was great, I enjoyed it and learned from it. But, then you learn to move on.

"Equally, with the teeny-bopper thing and the Bay City Rollers etc, if I had thought: ‘This is me, I’ve got the teeny-bopper thing down pat,’ that would have run its course.

"It’s a good word – -adapt’- and you have to see the writing on the wall and realise it’s time to move on. What you have to aim for is that you realise it’s time to move on, before the record buying public told you that you should have moved on three records ago.”

Phil discloses how he was recently asked why he thought Derry’s St Columb’s College, of which he is a past pupil, has ‘so many high achievers’. The reason, he believes, has contributed to his longevity and success.

"I told a story of how, on one of our early tours of America, we played a fundraiser in the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC for the Field Day Theatre Company. There’s a picture I came across when I was putting my memoir together, which was taken after that concert. There’s a line of us, all ex St Columb’s Boys. There’s Seamus Heaney, Brian Friel, John Hume, Seamus Deane and myself. We all went different routes, No two of us were the same. But, the one thing we all agreed upon was that what we learned in St Columb’s was a work ethic. And that’s the one thing we have in common – we all knew how to get stuck in.

“I was asked recently, when I passed my 82nd birthday and was still on tour, what I attribute my longevity to. Without being flippant about the answer, it’s that I turn up for work on a Monday morning, I don’t think I can walk on water, or that I’m the greatest songwriter, composer or musician in the world, but I know what my abilities and limitations are. It’s a question of knowing what you’re good at, getting stuck in and not taking anything for granted.”

He was also asked recently what achievement he is most proud of.

"I was asked that last week in my own office. I have platinum albums and Grammy nominations on the walls – all those things that make you feel good when you look at them. What I’m most proud of is the fact that the first one on the left hand side is from 1967 and the last one is from 2023. That’s what I’m most proud of – not one individual thing and I’m proud of how some of it was for the teeny-bopper stuff, some was for Eurovision, some for Irish music. So it’s the range of stuff that I’ve been able to navigate my way through troubled waters.”

He is also a very proud Derry man and being able to represent his beloved city during a time of uncertaintly and trouble, when it was in the headlines for many reasons, wasn’t something he took lightly.

"i was very, very aware of that because, living in London at the time and looking at it from that side, you had the perception that the thought Derry people all lived behind sand bags. The Town I Loved So Well was my kind of thing to address that.

"People ask how long it took me to write that song and I think I wrote the tune in about a week or so. But it took me a year to write the words. Why? Because it was a very delicate and highly-charged situation at home and a few wrong-chosen words could have tipped it over to be another rebel song. What we didn’t need was that. This was a love song that decried violence, from whatever source, and was a love song about Derry and the love I had for the place.”

That sentiment was universal and the song has numerous versions translated into different languages.

The ‘definitive’ version however, was the one that was sang by 2000 people at Ebrington when he was awarded the Freedom of the City of Derry in his 80th year. It was, he says, an ‘all-time high’.

Another recent proud moment was learning a large Ukrainian community, based in Cavan had adopted his song 'Steal Away', in English and Ukrainian, as a sort of anthem. A choir was assembled drawn from the Ukrainian communities from all over Ireland to bring them all together to record 'Steal Away' with Phil on piano and to perform with him on stage in Dublin.

This performance was poignant, as it came just a week after the anti-immigration riots in the city. The choir received a standing ovation from the crowd.

"I left the stage in tears, as did the choir. It was just that goodness, of people saying: ‘You are welcome here.’ It was such a moment of light.”

And then there was Jade, the former Little Mix star whose first solo hit sampled ‘Puppet on a String’ and reached number 2 in the charts over the summer.

He was over the moon when he found out about the track and is now firmly a Jade fan.

“I thought it was brilliant. It also allows me to boast that I’ve had chart entries in every decade since the 60s!

"It was a very complex and brave record and to start off with ‘Puppet on A String’ was inspired.”

He loves to see new music and artists and tells them how they have to get out and ‘sell your wares’.

“I keep telling younger, aspiring writers and performers that, in all of my years, no-one has every rung my doorbell on a Friday night and said: ‘Phil, you’re a very talented man – here’s a grand.

"People have enough on their plate without putting in any effort to find Phil Coulter. Phil Coulter has to get out there and travel the country and play his music and bring it to people.”

Phil Coulter performs in The Alley Theatre, Strabane this Saturday, November 9 and An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny on Wednesday, November 13. See www.philcoulter.com for details.