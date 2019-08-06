Phil Coulter to play London for first time in three decades

Legendary Derry singer, songwriter and composer Phil Coulter has announced his first gig in London in three decades.

The man who gave the world such classics as ‘The Town I Loved So Well,’ ‘Puppet On A String’, ‘Congratulations’, and ‘Scorn Not His Simplicity’ will play Nell’s in Kensington in December.

“It’s taken a wee while but I am thrilled to announce my first performance in London in 30 years at Nell’s, the club owned by the legendary Vince Power and favourite of the likes of Van the Man,” he tweeted.

The West London jazz club is an acclaimed music venue run by Mr. Power, a Waterford-native famous for establishing the Mean Fiddler and who has worked on festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading-Leeds and Benicàssim. A celebrated and multi-award winning songwriter Mr. Coulter has produced artists as diverse as Planxty, Boyzone and Sinead O’Connor and is a five time winner of the Ivor Novello Award.