PHOTOS SPECIAL! Guildhall reception for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust
These photos are from a special Guildhall reception hosted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, for members, staff and families of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Mayor Warke has been working with FDST as his Mayor’s charity throughout his term and members of the group presented him with gifts at Tuesday evening’s event as a big thank you for all his support.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:38 am