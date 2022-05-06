PHOTOS SPECIAL! Guildhall reception for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

These photos are from a special Guildhall reception hosted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, for members, staff and families of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Mayor Warke has been working with FDST as his Mayor’s charity throughout his term and members of the group presented him with gifts at Tuesday evening’s event as a big thank you for all his support.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:38 am
Having fun at Tuesday night's reception at the Guildhall.
The Mayor and cartoon characters join some of the young people from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust for a photo during Tuesday night's reception in honour of the Trust. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
A big hug for the Mayor from one of the Trust's service users.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

Alison Smyth, Eve McIvor, Lisa Cregan and Laura Duddy pictured after handing over gifts to Mayor Graham Warke during the reception in the Guildhall. On right, at back, is Christopher Cooper, manager, FDST. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Mayor Warke gives a big thumbs up to the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.
A hug from one of the characters at Tuesday night's reception for FDST.
Mayor Graham Warke pictured with Christopher Cooper, manager, and his staff at the reception for the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. From left are Connor McGilloway, Grainne Dunne, Megan Crossan, Fiona Greyling, Sue McElwee, Amanda McLaughlin and Amy Carlin.
Mayor Graham Warke pictured with some of the mums and children from the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.
Mayor Warke joins in some of the dancing on Tuesday night.
Mayor Warke joins in some of the dancing on Tuesday night.
Zain Attia and Connor Collins show off their dance moves to the Mayor on Tuesday night.
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke, pictured at the Guildhall with staff, parents and service users from the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust during a reception in their honour. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
MayorStrabane District CouncilDerry City