PICTURES: Fire at Fort Dunree

These pictures show the damage caused to outbuildings at Fort Dunree in Inishowen after a fire broke out on Monday.

The blaze at the building, in which the Officer’s Mess is located, began yesterday morning.

Flames engulf the building.

Manager of Fort Dunree, David Magee, said it took hold quickly, with the well-known and recognised building left ‘completely gutted.’ Thankfully, it did not spread elsewhere and there were no injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

David said the building, built in the 1930s, was one they had planned to restore in the future. He praised the ‘brilliant’ Buncrana Fire Service for their quick response.

The damage to the outbuilding, which contained the Officer's Mess, is evident.