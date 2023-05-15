Pictures of Derry and Donegal confirmations from 20 years ago in 2003

1 . Pupils from Culmore Primary School who were confirmed by Most Rev. Dr. Francis Lagan, Auxiliary Bishop of Derry, in Thornhill Chapel. Front left are Naoise Smyth, Niamh Maguire, Jessica Perry and Nigel Monaghan. Back from left are James Nelis and Shane O'Hagan. Absent from photograph are Hollie Irvine and Gordon Gilmour.

