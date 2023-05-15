Pictures of Derry and Donegal confirmations from 20 years ago in 2003

Hundreds of primary 7 pupils across Derry made their Confirmation in 2003 and the ‘Journal’ was there to capture some of the iconic outfits at the time.
These pictures are published for the first time in colour.
1. Pupils from Culmore Primary School who were confirmed by Most Rev. Dr. Francis Lagan, Auxiliary Bishop of Derry, in Thornhill Chapel. Front left are Naoise Smyth, Niamh Maguire, Jessica Perry and Nigel Monaghan. Back from left are James Nelis and Shane O'Hagan. Absent from photograph are Hollie Irvine and Gordon Gilmour.
2. Pupils from St Therese's Primary School, Lenamore, who were confirmed in St Joseph's Church, Galliagh, by Most Rev. Dr. Seamus Hegarty, Bishop of Derry.
3. Pupils from St Therese's Primary School, Lenamore, who were confirmed in St Joseph's Church, Galliagh, by Most Rev. Dr. Seamus Hegarty, Bishop of Derry.
4. Pupils from St Therese's Primary School, Lenamore, who were confirmed in St Joseph's Church, Galliagh, by Most Rev. Dr. Seamus Hegarty, Bishop of Derry.
