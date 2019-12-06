Pink Ladies on ‘cloud nine’ after award win

A Derry- based cancer support group has been honoured at the all-Ireland 2019 Pride of Place Awards.

The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group came first in the Community Wellbeing Initiative category at the awards ceremony in Kilkenny last weekend.

The judges said they were inspired by the support group, which was set up in 2005. “This initiative totally inspired the judges where so many people gave testimonials of the support and confidence they obtained while managing the debilitating illness of cancer.

“Words cannot adequately describe the value of this group’s work and the impact it has on so many.”

The judges described their visit to Pink Ladies as ‘memorable’ .

They said they were “immediately welcomed into the arms of a wonderful, caring and professional group of people focussed on ensuring that everybody in their area of care or need would be supported.”

In a post on social media, the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group said they were on ‘cloud nine’ after their award win. They also thanked the Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, and the council’s women’s officer, Joanna Boyd, for nominating the charity for the award.

Sponsored by IPB, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 18 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

Pride of Place founder and Chairman Tom Dowling said: “These Awards continue to be as important as ever after all these years and the purpose of the awards has never changed.

“They are about recognising and celebrating the extraordinary, inspirational tireless work being done by communities all over the island of Ireland as they strive to make their place a better place in which to live.”

Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman of Co-operation Ireland said: “Pride of Place deserves its position as one of the most prestigious community awards on the island of Ireland and Co-operation Ireland is delighted that it continues to go from strength to strength.”

George Jones Chairman, IPB Insurance meanwhile said: “As a mutual insurer of local authorities and their communities, these awards are an excellent fit as they recognise how volunteerism at a local level delivers an all-island social impact creating better places to live, work and socialise.”