Eileen McCourt, a pioneering art therapist from Derry, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the British Association of Art Therapists (BAAT) in recognition of her nearly 40-year career advancing the profession.

In awarding Eileen the Lifetime Achievement Award, BAAT outlined how she has ‘served, supported, and inspired several generations of art therapists through sharing her practice, supervising and teaching, and through her work raising awareness of the profession in Northern Ireland.’

"She has played a pivotal role for the art therapy community in Northern Ireland and the UK through the nurturing of colleagues, advocacy for the profession, and professional leadership.

Left to right: Clare Boyd (Chair, BAAT Northern Ireland), Gary Fereday (Chief Executive, BAAT), Eileen McCourt (award recipient), Caryl Sibbett (Vice-Chair, BAAT Northern Ireland) and Claire-Louise Vaculik (Chair, BAAT). Picture courtesy of BAAT.

They outlined: “Eileen trained as an art therapist at the University of Hertfordshire in 1987, seconded by The Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) – where she had worked since 1979 as a probation officer. She introduced art therapy into the probation service and into prisons in Northern Ireland, and she worked as an art therapist in prisons supporting prisoners during the Troubles.

“In the early 1990s, she set up a small group of volunteers who were interested in using the arts therapeutically. Some went on to train and become qualified art therapists. Eileen later became a guest tutor on the MSc Art Therapy course at Queen’s University, Belfast when it started in 2002 and also served as a clinical supervisor on the course. She worked as a practice educator and clinical supervisor for art therapy students on placement with Probation Board for Northern Ireland. She also worked on the MSc Art Psychotherapy at Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

“Eileen was Chair of the Northern Ireland Group for Art as Therapy (NIGAT), —founded in 1976 by Rita Simon—for many years and is now its President. Rita was one of the founding members of the British Association of Art Therapists (BAAT) in 1964 and Rita’s theoretical approach and her belief in an inherent creativity have been Eileen’s guiding principles in her professional practice.

A spokesperson added: “Eileen has also made significant contributions through the British Association of Art Therapists. She coordinated one of our member groups for many years and supported this work in numerous ways. While serving as a coordinator, her and the team played a national role – attending meetings, responding to numerous consultations, and contributing to reports for the Northern Ireland Government Departments (Education, Health). This work was undertaken entirely on a voluntary basis.

Eileen remains interested and involved in the development of art therapy services. She is currently on the committee of the Northern Ireland Regional Group, and she represents the profession on the Allied Health Professions Federation Northern Ireland.

Clare Boyd, Chair of BAAT Northern Ireland, said: "I had the privilege of having work experience with Eileen when I was 17 (27 years ago

now).

"This was my first introduction to art therapy and hugely important for me to see that I could become and work as an art therapist in Northern Ireland.

“I then trained to become and art therapist in 2008 and competed some of my placement in the Probation Board for Northern Ireland, working with offenders. I met Eileen again at this point aged 28, and she supported my work and encouraged me through this time.

“Now, I have been working as an art therapist for the past 14 years, and I can honestly say Eileen has walked alongside me over all these years and has been a huge support. She even sent me letters and articles to Australia when I took a year out! She helps me focus on

the value of art therapy as a profession and the potential it has to help people using the art medium and process. She is completely deserving of this award.”

Caryl Sibbett, Vice-Chair of BAAT Northern Ireland, added: “It is with deep gratitude that I was honoured to nominate Eileen, my dear friend and colleague, for this Lifetime Achievement Award 2025. Eileen has contributed immeasurably to the art therapy profession in Northern Ireland over decades, giving countless thousands of voluntary hours.

“Eileen has been and continues to be an inspiration to so many of us in Northern Ireland, always communicating her kindness and her care and passion for art therapy. Eileen has always championed the art therapy profession, emphasising its values and principles as well

as its vital role as one of the statutorily regulated Allied Health Professions.

“Another of Eileen’s passions is gardening, and I would say she is a gardener of art therapy in Northern Ireland. She has been there at the roots of art therapy in Northern Ireland, inspired herself by Rita Simon, one of the leading figures in the profession of art therapy in the UK and internationally. She has helped to create the nourishing soil in which art therapy grew here, and the tendrils of her good work have contributed to the work of various sectors including criminal justice, health, education and the wider community. Thank you, Eileen, for all that you have given to help so many people in Northern Ireland.”

BAAT also shared a story from a service user.

“Eileen worked with an adult man in a custodial setting was a member of a weekly art therapy group over a period of a year. His artwork developed from drawing with a ruler, pencils and coloured pencils, measuring and ‘building’ a picture of his former home and surroundings, to

a series of works using paint to experiment with colours.

“Finally before his discharge, creating an expansive and aesthetic landscape with sunset, sea

and sky, he commented “I’ve done something I never thought I could do.” He had found an emotional, rather than a restricted response, to his feelings through his steady, weekly attendance at the art therapy group.”