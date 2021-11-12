Plans being made for Inishowen Christmas light switch-ons

Councillor Nicholas Crossan pictured with Santa at the Christmas tree lights switch on held in Market Square, Buncrana in 2019.

Covid 19 restrictions last year meant the light switch-ons in towns and villages across the peninsula were quiet affairs, as large crowds were not permitted.

However, with the majority of restrictions lifted and as the switching on of the lights are outdoor events, plans are in place to allow everyone to attend this year -socially distanced and covid compliant.

Councillor Nicholas Crossan, chairperson of the Buncrana Christmas Lights Committee said the big event in the town is scheduled for November 19 next at 7pm sharp.

“Santa has been invited and we’re all looking forward to seeing him. Last year, he came down on the crane, which was great. We don’t have the big crane this year, so we’re hoping he’ll be on the fire engine, which is every bit as good. There has been a big effort this year. We have new lights and some new signs - every year, we try to add on extra.

“The committee is working extra hard and the guys always say it’s all worth it just to see the faces of the children. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone, at a safe distance and we’d ask everyone to stay in their family huddle.”

Colr Crossan said the committee continues to remember their members John Gill and Derek Smith, who sadly passed away since the last switch-on.

In Carndonagh, Colr Albert Doherty, PRO of the Christmas Light Committee said they are actively preparing the town and its environs for Christmas. The weekend of November 22/23 has been provisionally set to go purchase the tree, with the last Sunday in November the provisional date for the switch on - all being well.