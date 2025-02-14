Plans for 24 new social homes in Newbuildings area of Derry

By Andy Balfour
Published 14th Feb 2025, 10:07 BST
Plans for a 24-dwelling social housing development in Newbuildings have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Council recently received an application for the development at the junction of Victoria Road and Duncastle Road, which will consist of 15 apartments and nine houses, as well as 33 parking spaces.

An accompanying Planning Statement stated that the site formerly housed a dwelling, but has been vacant for a number of years.

The statement noted that at a pre-application discussion meeting last October, council confirmed that the development was acceptable, but felt that a planned apartment block to the rear was unacceptable and “would not create a quality residential environment for future residents”.

Plans for 24 new dwellings in Newbuildings have been submitted to council (pic: MKA Planning/ Planning Statement)

“As such the rear block of apartments has been relocated, allowing the design team to increase the communal amenity space and the number of parking spaces.

“This proposal will bring a vacant site back into use, and provide much-needed social housing within Newbuildings,” the statement added.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.

