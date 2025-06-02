Plans for ten apartments to the rear of Fiorentini’s

By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:11 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 15:12 BST

An application to develop ten apartments at the back of Derry’s legendary traditional Italian ice-cream parlour and fish and chip shop Fiorentini’s has been lodged with the planners.

Plans lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council propose a change of use from a café at the rear of the premises at 67 Strand Road to an apartment.

A four storey rear extension for nine apartments is also proposed while the plans include a change of use application for the ‘café to front of ground floor to Use Class A1’. Ten apartments in total are proposed with access to the new accommodation from North Edward Street at the rear of the complex.

A design and access statement submitted by Gravity Architects last year on behalf of the applicant states: "On the ground floor the café dining area is retained and reconfigured with a disabled unisex WC.

Derry's legendary traditional ice cream parlour and fish and chip shop Fiorentini's.

"Toward the rear, there is a change of use from café dining area and kitchens to a one bed apartment. The apartments are accessed from North Edward Street side.

"Within its context, the building is surrounded by a number of mixed use properties. The proposal aims to develop the area further in line with nearby developments aimed toward increasing residents in the city centre. The increase in mixed use properties addresses the social and economic needs within the city.

"Our proposal for this change of use would not be to displace existing business, but to be complementary and add value to the currently under-utilised space.”

