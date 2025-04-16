Plans to build 76 new homes and new pathway in Ardmore area of Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposal to build 76 new homes in Ardmore will be put before the public at a pre-application meeting next week.

A new walkway connecting the Bigwood Road and Hall Lane is proposed. There are plans for public space.

Under The Planning (Development Management) Regulations (NI) 2015 a pre-application event is due to take place next Wednesday.

The proposal is to submit an outline planning application seeking permission to develop 76 dwelling houses, a public amenity space, a pedestrian footpath connecting Bigwood Road to Hall Lane, and all associated site works, on a site on the Bigwood Road.

Bigwood Road

A public event at Glendermott Primary School will be held on Wednesday, April 23 from 12pm to 7pm.

Online event material will be made available via mciplanning.com/ardmore.

“Informal comments can be made directly to the Agent or Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Department. Formal representations can be made directly to DCSDC if a planning application is submitted at a later stage,” a public notice states.