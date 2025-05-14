The owner of the iconic Doagh Famine Village has told how there are plans to open the undamaged section of the heritage tourist attraction next week.

The news comes less than two weeks after a fire destroyed around two thirds of the heritage complex, which is one of Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions.

Now, in a strong show of resilience and thanks to the mammoth community response that got underway after the fire, Pat Doherty confirmed that they are set to welcome visitors back to the parts of the centre that were not touched by the fire.

He said there are plans to reopen the traditional houses and tea rooms by next Thursday, with a rebuild of the fire-damaged sections hopefully then beginning as soon as possible.

Doagh Famine Village.

In recent days, the entire site damaged by fire —just under an acre—was cleared in under 48 hours, headed by the Duey Bros.

Pat told the Journal: “They do all contract work in Donegal and Northern Ireland and wanted to do the clean up. We had so many contractors wanting to supply machine etc, so I left it to Seamus Duey, who took it under his wing and looked after it.

They worked alongside HML Plant Hire, Buncrana; Jimmy Toland Quarry & Plant Hire; PL Plant Hire and local neighbours to clear the site.

“They left it as a green field then, very quickly and it took a lot of machinery and drivers to do that. We’re very grateful.”

Pat said they want to rebuild ‘as soon as possible.’

Areas of the attraction that were burned down included that sections Evictions, Travellers and local history of Inishowen, as well as the Orange Hall and the Republican Safe House.

Pat said they have been contacted by numerous groups to offer support and assistance in the rebuild.

He and the team at Doagh Famine Village ‘never expected,’ the phenomenal response and support from the community of Inishowen and even further afield.

An online fundraiser set up by John at Wild Alpaca Way in Malin Head has raised over €100,000 to date for the rebuild.

Local groups such as Clonmany Festival and Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge each donated €10,000 and Pat said these, as well as every single euro donated by every person, were so gratefully received.

"We never expected it at all. It’s so big it’s nearly scary to think: ‘How do you pay all these people back?’ Only for that response we wouldn’t be going at it again.

“It’s a massive response and we want to try and return to the community, in the rebuild, what they have given to us. Words can’t explain what they have done for us.

"We’ve had people come to the door – it was like a wake after it happened and the house was full for days.

“People are ringing from as far away as Galway wanting to donate antiques and it’s just been brilliant.”

Pat told how there were numerous bus trips planned for the village in the coming weeks and they want to ensure they are still able to visit.

"Part of it wasn’t touched, such as the traditional cottages and we’re planning to open there on a smaller scale next week. The top part of where the tea rooms are was never used and we’re hoping to do something with that. We’re also hoping to get back up and get the rebuild started too, as soon as possible.”