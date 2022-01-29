PODCAST: Derry Journal - Bloody Sunday - The Day When Everything Changed

Lives lost and others forever changed, these voices continue to campaign for justice today.

Family members Kay Duddy, Liam Wray, Kate Nash, John Kelly, Leo Young and Mickey McKinney all share their memories of their loved ones and their experience of events that day and the aftermath they are still living.

Speaking on the podcast, John Kelly, whose brother Michael died in the shooting recalled when his brother’s body was returned: “Eventually Michael Was returned home, like all the other victims. Michael was laid out in his bedroom in the back of the house. I can still see him, there wasn’t a mark on him. You’d think he was sleeping, that’s the way he looked.”

They talk about their campaign for justice too, which is ongoing.

Liam Wray whose brother Jim died, summed up his feelings, “I want my kids and my grandkids to group in a society where they have faith if someone does you wrong, whether you’re a politician, brigadier, PSNI inspector, whatever, that the processes of law are there to protect you.”

Extracts from the Derry Journal archive read on the podcast give an insight into the collective mood of the community so devastatingly impacted that fateful day.

This podcast along with the special edition of the Derry Journal is dedicated to those families and the people of Derry who stood with them.

Interviews conducted by Derry Journal staff Kevin Mullan, Sean McLaughlin, Laura Glenn and Daire Ní Chanáin. Narrated by Editor Brendan McDaid and compiled with Kelly Crichton.