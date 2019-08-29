Poet John is a winner in Trócaire poetry competition

A talented Moville man has been named as a winner in the recent Trócaire poetry competition for the second time.

John Donaghy claimed first place in the non-published poets category for his poem ‘Giant Redwood.’

This is the second year in a row that John has seen success in the competition.

The 2019 competition prize winners gathered in Dublin recently to receive their awards.

Trócaire’s annual poetry competition, in association with Poetry Ireland, uses the arts to raise awareness about the leading global justice issues of our time.

This year, the competition explored the theme ‘Land is Life.’

Poets were encouraged to explore a local to global perspective, and reflect on Ireland’s own history of hunger and migration.

The winners - from young primary school students to published adult poets - tackled the theme with creativity and poignancy.

Winning poems explored themes related to migration, conflict, climate change and mankind’s connection to land.

Patricia Groves from Trócaire said: “The standard of this year’s competition entries was incredibly high. We would like to congratulate all this year’s winners and runners-up, and thank everyone who entered.”

The competition was open to young people, children and adults alike, at all stages in their writing careers. There were six categories in the competition: two for adults and four for children and teens: published and non-published adult poets; first level junior and senior cycle students; and second-level junior and senior cycle students.

This year’s panel of judges included published author and poet Geraldine Mitchell, who was the overall winner of the very first poetry competition in 2012, together with Aidan Clifford, formerly of CDETB’s Curriculum Development Unit, and Trócaire’s Patricia Groves.

Each year, the winning poems are published in booklet form and presented to the winners at the awards ceremony.

The booklets are also distributed at events throughout the year, including poetry readings, Culture Night, literary festivals and schools workshops, ensuring a wide readership.

Fore more information on Trocaire and its work, see www.trocaire.org.

A video on the site, relating to the competition at www.trocaire.org/poetry shows how one family and their community has been forced from their land, and how they are working to build a new life for themselves.