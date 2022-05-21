Police appeal for information on injured man in Derry

At approximately 4pm, a report was made by a passer-by who saw a man, with a visible head injury, walking in the area.

He was described as wearing work clothes and was carrying a shopping bag.

A short time later, a second report was received that a man, matching the same description with a bleeding head wound, had been seen in Trench Road at the junction with Curryfree Road.

Police appeal for witnesses.