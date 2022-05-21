Police appeal for information on injured man in Derry

Police are appealing for information following a report of an injured man seen in the Victoria Road area of Derry yesterday afternoon (Friday 20 May).

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 2:45 pm

At approximately 4pm, a report was made by a passer-by who saw a man, with a visible head injury, walking in the area.

He was described as wearing work clothes and was carrying a shopping bag.

A short time later, a second report was received that a man, matching the same description with a bleeding head wound, had been seen in Trench Road at the junction with Curryfree Road.

Police appeal for witnesses.

Police would like to ensure the safety of this individual and are appealing to the man or to anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1331 of 20/05/22.

PoliceDerry