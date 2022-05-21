Police appeal for information on injured man in Derry

At approximately 4pm, a report was made by a passer-by who saw a man, with a visible head injury, walking in the area.
He was described as wearing work clothes and was carrying a shopping bag.
A short time later, a second report was received that a man, matching the same description with a bleeding head wound, had been seen in Trench Road at the junction with Curryfree Road.
Police would like to ensure the safety of this individual and are appealing to the man or to anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1331 of 20/05/22.