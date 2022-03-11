Police appeal for information on missing Derry person
Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 17-year-old Patrick Crumlish from the area.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:06 am
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:18 am
A spokesperson on behalf of the police said: “Patrick, who is 5’8” tall, of medium build and with short black hair shaved at the top and sides, was last seen yesterday afternoon (10th March) at around 1:45pm in the Northland Road area of the city. At that time, he was wearing a grey-coloured tracksuit and black trainers.
“If you believe you’ve seen Patrick, or if you have information on his whereabouts, call us on 101 quoting reference number 73 of 11/03/22.”