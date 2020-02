Police in Derry are trying to trace a man who has been deemed high risk.

Martin Browne is currently missing.

He is described as 5ft 7”, medium build, black hair which is tightly shaved with a black beard.

He was last seen on February 3 wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black boots.

Any sightings or information please contact 101 immediately quoting serial CC1509 4/2/2020.