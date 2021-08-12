Police appeal over missing Tony Kildea
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tony Kildea from Strabane.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 10:53 am
Updated
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 10:54 am
The PSNI said he has not been seen since Friday, August 6 at approximately 11.30am.
Tony was last seen wearing a brown Jacket, blue jeans and carrying a red hold all bag.
He is approx. 5’5”, slim build, brown short hair and goatee beard.
If you have any information on where Tony may be please contact 101 and quote 1057 of 11/08/2021.