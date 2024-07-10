Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI have advised people who are not attending the July 12 parades this year to be aware of the potential for delays and, if possible, find an alternative route.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said police officers will be on duty across the city and district to assist with any traffic issues, and accommodate the flow of traffic during the main and feeder parades taking place across the north west on Friday.

The spokesperson added that there are a number of parades taking place throughout the Derry City & Strabane District due to July 12 parades with main demonstrations taking place in the city and in Newtonstewart.

Prior to the main parades on Friday July 12, there are a number of feeder and return parades in the morning and evening in surrounding towns and villages including Plumbridge, Newbuildings, Claudy, Castlederg, Sion Mills, Strabane, Artigarvan, and The Waterside and Culmore areas of the city.

Members of the Eastbank Flute Band at a previous Twelfth of July parade in Derry. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 008

The main parade in the city starts at 11.30am with bands leaving from various assembly points including Glendermott Road, Carlin Terrace, Bond Street, Artillery Street and Pump Street.

The route is along Glendermott Road, Clooney Terrace, Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, London Street, Hawkin Street, Kennedy Place, Kennedy Street, Wapping Lane, Craigavon Bridge, Spencer Road, Clooney Terrace, Glendermott Road, May Street, Limavady Road to the field at Wilton Park for 2pm.

The return parade will leave from Wilton Park at 3.45pm along Limavady Road, May Street and Bond Street towards Glendermott Road, Dungiven Road and Rossdowney Park for 5.30pm for dispersal, and onward travel.

4000 people and 36 bands are expected in Derry city for the July 12 parades.

The William King Memorial Band march on Derry Walls during the Twelfth of July. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 016

Meanwhile in Tyrone, ahead of the main parade in Newtownstewart, bands will assemble for feeder parades at 10.15am and leave from Methodist Lane, Old Douglas Road and Strabane Road.