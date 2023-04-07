Officers have identified a number of witnesses to this incident, and a number of suspects, and are currently in the process of speaking with these individuals.

Investigating officer Sergeant McCollam said: "Hate crime can have a long lasting, damaging impact on victims and their wider community.

"We believe that every person has the right to go about their lives without being the target of abusive language, or criminal behaviour motivated by hate or prejudice. We all have a role in eliminating this behaviour from our society.

PSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

"There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously."

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with information, and who has not already spoken with them, to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 937 05/04/23. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

