News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police 'continue to investigate' assault of 12-year-old girl in Derry

Police in Derry, continue to investigate an incident in Shipquay Place, on Monday 3rd April in which a girl was attacked by a number of other girls in what is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST

Officers have identified a number of witnesses to this incident, and a number of suspects, and are currently in the process of speaking with these individuals.

Investigating officer Sergeant McCollam said: "Hate crime can have a long lasting, damaging impact on victims and their wider community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We believe that every person has the right to go about their lives without being the target of abusive language, or criminal behaviour motivated by hate or prejudice. We all have a role in eliminating this behaviour from our society.

PSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA WirePSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire
PSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire
Most Popular

"There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously."

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with information, and who has not already spoken with them, to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 937 05/04/23. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more about the incident here: Attack on 12-year-old girl branded a ‘disgust...
Derry