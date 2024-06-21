Police have issued a warning for traffic disruptions ahead of Derry's Maritime Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have announced a warning of increased traffic in preparation for the Maritime Festival.

Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “We are working with partners to ensure the appropriate plans are in place for this significant event and we would encourage the public, and all those attending, to make themselves aware of traffic plans and restrictions that will be in place.

“The focus of the Festival is along The Quay area, which means there will be a road closure in the city centre and an impact on traffic. We’re encouraging people to follow traffic information and directional signs on approach to the city. From a public safety point of view, we’re asking motorists to be aware of larger than usual pedestrian numbers, and for those pedestrians to take care when they are out and about.”

Insp. Moyne also asked groups going to the event “to make plans for how they will get home and for them to stay together safely at all times.”

Continuing Insp. Moyne said “Our officers will have a visible presence to provide advice and help to the public and assist with traffic arrangements. We’ll also have our mobile police station available from June 27-29, which will be parked along The Quay, in the area beside Sainsbury's car park where the public can chat to Police about any issues of concern and where we’ll also have our popular free bike marking service”

Issuing a warning about street drinking Insp. Moyne said: “On-street drinking is only lawful in the areas clearly marked as designated zones only within the specified times.”

Lastly Insp. Moyne said: "For those people not attending the Festival please be advised that due to increased traffic, you may want to allow extra time for your journey should your route take you through or past the city.

"We hope to see a large number of people enjoying themselves over the course of the four days, and our request is for everyone to enjoy themselves in a safe and respectful manner. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the city.”