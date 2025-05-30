Police in Derry appealing for information after burglary and car theft in Templegrove

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 30th May 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 15:43 BST

Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary in the Templegrove area of the city, which occurred around 4 am on Thursday, May 29.

A PSNI spokesperson stated that an individual entered the property, took the keys to a vehicle, and then departed in it.

The vehicle is a red Hyundai i20 and was last seen heading towards the Waterside.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed the vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.
Police said they are keen for anyone who may have dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries.

If you have any information contact police on 101 and quote reference number 208 of 29/05/25 or utilise PSNI online reporting.

