Police in Derry appealing for information after burglary and car theft in Templegrove
Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary in the Templegrove area of the city, which occurred around 4 am on Thursday, May 29.
A PSNI spokesperson stated that an individual entered the property, took the keys to a vehicle, and then departed in it.
The vehicle is a red Hyundai i20 and was last seen heading towards the Waterside.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed the vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously.