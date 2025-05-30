Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary in the Templegrove area of the city, which occurred around 4 am on Thursday, May 29.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson stated that an individual entered the property, took the keys to a vehicle, and then departed in it.

The vehicle is a red Hyundai i20 and was last seen heading towards the Waterside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed the vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.

Police said they are keen for anyone who may have dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries.

If you have any information contact police on 101 and quote reference number 208 of 29/05/25 or utilise PSNI online reporting.