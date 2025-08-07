Police in Derry have said they have seized £2,100 worth of suspected class A drugs

Police in Derry have said they seized £2,100 worth of suspected drugs and arrested a 21-year-old man on on suspicion of a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class A drugs Wednesday, August 6.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that officers were on a routine patrol in the city at around 9.10pm, when they observed the driver of a vehicle behave in a suspicious manner before attempting to drive away, colliding with a parked vehicle. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

Subsequently, District Support Team officers attended a city side residential address and conducted a search of the property, which led to the seizure of suspected cocaine and cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said that a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in custody at this time.

Suspected Class A drugs.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

The PSNI added anyone with information regarding the sale and supply of drugs in the local area can contact police on 101, or submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org