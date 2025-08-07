Police in Derry have said they have seized £2,100 worth of suspected class A drugs
A spokesperson for the PSNI said that officers were on a routine patrol in the city at around 9.10pm, when they observed the driver of a vehicle behave in a suspicious manner before attempting to drive away, colliding with a parked vehicle. The driver then fled the scene on foot.
Subsequently, District Support Team officers attended a city side residential address and conducted a search of the property, which led to the seizure of suspected cocaine and cannabis.
The PSNI said that a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in custody at this time.