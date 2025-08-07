Police in Derry have said they have seized £2,100 worth of suspected class A drugs

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:54 BST
Police in Derry have said they seized £2,100 worth of suspected drugs and arrested a 21-year-old man on on suspicion of a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class A drugs Wednesday, August 6.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that officers were on a routine patrol in the city at around 9.10pm, when they observed the driver of a vehicle behave in a suspicious manner before attempting to drive away, colliding with a parked vehicle. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

Subsequently, District Support Team officers attended a city side residential address and conducted a search of the property, which led to the seizure of suspected cocaine and cannabis.

The PSNI said that a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in custody at this time.

Suspected Class A drugs.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

The PSNI added anyone with information regarding the sale and supply of drugs in the local area can contact police on 101, or submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

